20 people displaced after fire at Eagle River apartment complex

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Approximately twenty people have been displaced after a fire damaged an apartment complex in Eagle River Tuesday morning.

Multiple fire departments responded to an apartment building on the 200 block of E Pine St around 4:15 a.m. No injuries were reported.

The people displaced by the fire are being assisted by the Vilas County Emergency Management, Vilas County Social Services, The Salvation Army, the Red Cross and North Life Church.

According to the Eagle River Police Department, the fire does not appear to be suspicious. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

