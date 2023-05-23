News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

20 people displaced after fire at Eagle River apartment complex

(MGN)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Approximately twenty people have been displaced after a fire damaged an apartment complex in Eagle River Tuesday morning.

Multiple fire departments responded to an apartment building on the 200 block of E Pine St around 4:15 a.m. No injuries were reported.

The people displaced by the fire are being assisted by the Vilas County Emergency Management, Vilas County Social Services, The Salvation Army, the Red Cross and North Life Church.

According to the Eagle River Police Department, the fire does not appear to be suspicious. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emily Lewerenz and Danny Johnson
2 D.C. Everest teens killed in crash in Washington County
1 arrested after firing gun in Minocqua Walmart parking lot
Emily Lewerenz, 18, died in a car crash on May 20
Funeral services planned for D.C. Everest senior following deadly car crash days before graduation
The onstage video screens display "The Pick Is In" for the Green Bay Packers during the 2023...
2025 NFL Draft to be held in Green Bay
The Pointers will play in the Super Regionals for the second straight year.
UWSP wins Regional, advances to Super Regional

Latest News

Burger recipe
Delicious recipes for your Memorial Day celebrations
Jurassic World Live Tour
Jurassic World Live Tour coming to Resch Center in October
Cameron Club
Wood County officials investigating fire at Cameron Club
M
Portion of Highway 107 in Lincoln County closed for culvert replacement