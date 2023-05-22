News and First Alert Weather App
Two D.C. Everest teens dead after crash

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By Hannah Borchert
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Two D.C. Everest Senior High students died in a car crash May 20th. According to an email sent to parents from the senior high, senior Emily Lewerenz and junior Danny Johnson died in the crash.

The school district sent out a letter, in part it reads, “We are deeply saddened by the loss of these young individuals who touch the lives of so many in our community and will be dearly missed.”

The school plans to have a formal announcement on Monday morning to make sure all students are made aware. The district is providing additional counseling resources.

If you feel your child needs morse support you can call the Marathon County United Way 211 service.

