Marathon County Historical Society hosts ‘Law and Disorder’ self-guided tour in downtown Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - History buffs had quite a day today in downtown Wausau. The Marathon County Historical Society held a ‘Law and Disorder’ tour in downtown Wausau. Those in attendance got an exciting history lesson. Many volunteers were dressed in costumes. These people brought history to life by interacting with people throughout the tour. Marathon County Historical Society hosts self-guided tours to keep the area’s history alive.

“This is our community and the history has grown our community, people say, “Well, why was the courthouse here? Why was that torn down? That’s all part of the explanation,” said Jane Janke Johnson, organizer of the event.

With Wausau being a smaller city, its impact can be underestimated, but Johnson said Wausau is a big part of Wisconsin’s history.

“One of the stories of the land grabs from 1890 that we will be telling here today that was a very important story for the whole state of Wisconsin because the land was distributed right here from this very parcel of land,” said Johnson.

These tours aren’t just for children and adults. Anyone can come and learn about the history of Wausau.

“It’s all over the spectrum because when we do our tours it’s so engaging. We don’t just tell the fact we story tell it, so kids will learn and people that are new to community, people that have lived their whole lives they’re going to learn so much,” said Johnson.

On June 10th the Marathon County Historical Society will host another event, ‘My Dolly and Me: A Garden Party.’

