Live training exercises this week at Central Wisconsin Airport

Expect increased emergency vehicles and personnel, no disruption to airport operations
(WSAW)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - People can expect to see an increase in emergency vehicles and personnel at the Central Wisconsin Airport as crews conduct emergency preparedness exercises Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Tuesday, crews will be doing live fire training using a simulated aircraft fuselage. People nearby may see training fires at the airport during the morning and afternoon. On Wednesday, CWA and mutual aid partners will conduct a large-scale emergency response exercise on a runway. That exercise will also feature a live fire. Wednesday’s training will take place between 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Airport officials say all training activities will be carried out with no disruption to regular airport services. Regular flight schedules will continue to operate as usual.

Posted by Marathon County Sheriff's Office on Monday, May 22, 2023

