First Alert Weather: Pleasant weather continues, little to no rain chances

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Much of the forecast ahead will be a copy and paste with an extended period of sunshine and very little rain chances.

Pleasant weather on tap for the work week. Warm and very little rain chances on tap this work week (WSAW)

Mostly sunny skies once again Monday, with highs to warm towards the upper 70s. Possible for some areas to try and warm into the low 80s Monday afternoon. Much of the day should stay dry, but there is a slight chance for portions of Northern Wisconsin to see light isolated rain during the evening. Though, odds favor us remaining dry.

Highs remaining warm mid to upper 70s with mostly sunny skies (WSAW)

Copy and paste for Tuesday; mostly sunny skies with highs slightly warmer, reaching the low 80s for much of North Central Wisconsin. A cold front arrives late Tuesday, increasing winds and gusts overnight. The front wil try to trigger a few light and scattered rain showers either late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, starting over the Northwoods, dropping south through parts of Central Wisconsin. Rain will be light and accumulations will remain minimal.

Light and scattered rain could flow in Tuesday night over the Northwoods ahead of a cold front (WSAW)

Light scattered rain could approach Central Wisconsin early Wednesday (WSAW)

In wake of the cold front, cooler air will usher in, dropping highs down to the mid-60s for the afternoon Wednesday. Despite morning rain chances, much of the day should end up dry featuring partly cloudy skies.

Heading into Thursday, low temperatures could try to drop into the upper 30s, which could pose a threat for some frost development Thursday morning. This will be dependent on how low morning temperatures drop. With that in mind, if you haven’t planted yet, could be a good idea to hold that off until after Thursday or cover your plants to prevent frost damage. Daytime highs remain near average in the mid to upper 60s.

Temperatures cool near average mid-week, but warm back to the 80s for the holiday weekend (WSAW)

Friday through Memorial Day Weekend will feature splendid weather! Highs to return to the 70s for the first half, warming to the 80s for the second half. Mostly sunny with likely a dry weather forecast.

