Boys tennis athletes compete at sub-sectionals

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Many Division 1 boys tennis teams compete for spots in sectionals at the Wausau West sub-sectional. Other schools in Division 2 competed at the Lakeland Union sub-sectional.

D.C Everest, SPASH, Wausau East, Wausau West, Wisconsin Rapids, Marshfield and Rhinelander competed at the Wausau West sub-sectional. Rhinelander, D.C. Everest and SPASH tied for the lead with 16 points. Below is a list of individual qualifiers for sectionals:

1 singles: D.C Everest’s Colin Belton, SPASH’s Matt Davis, Wauasu East’s Theodore Schlindwein and Rhinelander’s Dalton Fritz

2 singles: D.C. Everest’s Ted Kitchell, SPASH’s Marak Woytasik

3 singles: SPASH’s Mason DeBot, D.C. Everest’s Calvin Gasall

4 singles: SPASH’s Carson Slowinski, Rhinelander’s Nicholas Lesch

1 doubles: Rhinelander’s Joseph Belanger and Layne Roeser, SPASH’s Jack Diekelman and Carter Gaeda, D.C. Everest’s Adam Swedlund and Gavin Burress, Wisconsin Rapids’ Carter Swen and Baldwin James

2 doubles: Rhinelander’s Leo Losch and Charlie Heck, SPASH’s Brock Chandonais and Winston Hill

3 doubles: Rhinelander’s Dawson Pontell and Eli Lundt, D.C. Everest’s Cooper Engen and Max Hoffman.

At Lakeland Union, Medford, Lakeland, Antigo and Pacelli competed for spots at sectionals. Medford was the top area team with eight points in third place. Below is a list of individual qualifiers for sectionals:

1 singles: Lakeland’s Dominic Gironella, Antigo’s Nolan Bunnell

2 singles: Medford’s Saskatoon Damm

3 singles: Medford’s Conner Klingbiel

1 doubles: Pacelli’s Macrus Lansing and Keagen Austreng

Sectionals will be held on Wednesday.

