News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Boys tennis athletes compete at sub-sectionals

(WEAU)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Many Division 1 boys tennis teams compete for spots in sectionals at the Wausau West sub-sectional. Other schools in Division 2 competed at the Lakeland Union sub-sectional.

D.C Everest, SPASH, Wausau East, Wausau West, Wisconsin Rapids, Marshfield and Rhinelander competed at the Wausau West sub-sectional. Rhinelander, D.C. Everest and SPASH tied for the lead with 16 points. Below is a list of individual qualifiers for sectionals:

1 singles: D.C Everest’s Colin Belton, SPASH’s Matt Davis, Wauasu East’s Theodore Schlindwein and Rhinelander’s Dalton Fritz

2 singles: D.C. Everest’s Ted Kitchell, SPASH’s Marak Woytasik

3 singles: SPASH’s Mason DeBot, D.C. Everest’s Calvin Gasall

4 singles: SPASH’s Carson Slowinski, Rhinelander’s Nicholas Lesch

1 doubles: Rhinelander’s Joseph Belanger and Layne Roeser, SPASH’s Jack Diekelman and Carter Gaeda, D.C. Everest’s Adam Swedlund and Gavin Burress, Wisconsin Rapids’ Carter Swen and Baldwin James

2 doubles: Rhinelander’s Leo Losch and Charlie Heck, SPASH’s Brock Chandonais and Winston Hill

3 doubles: Rhinelander’s Dawson Pontell and Eli Lundt, D.C. Everest’s Cooper Engen and Max Hoffman.

At Lakeland Union, Medford, Lakeland, Antigo and Pacelli competed for spots at sectionals. Medford was the top area team with eight points in third place. Below is a list of individual qualifiers for sectionals:

1 singles: Lakeland’s Dominic Gironella, Antigo’s Nolan Bunnell

2 singles: Medford’s Saskatoon Damm

3 singles: Medford’s Conner Klingbiel

1 doubles: Pacelli’s Macrus Lansing and Keagen Austreng

Sectionals will be held on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emily Lewerenz and Danny Johnson
2 D.C. Everest teens killed in crash in Washington County
Bears at Wisconsin Black Bear Education Center
Bear sightings increase across northern Wisconsin
Kreger's Bakery to be featured on Fox TV show.
Kreger’s Bakery to compete in “Crime Scene Kitchen” this season
Financial expert breaks down your financial impact if debt ceiling defaults
The Pointers will play in the Super Regionals for the second straight year.
UWSP wins Regional, advances to Super Regional

Latest News

High School Sports
Mosinee softball dominates Edgar, Everest boys and Wausau Wolfpack girls lacrosse fall
Evan Reis is greeted with a high five after scoring a run in the sixth inning in game two of...
Abby/Colby splits twin bill with Medford, Marshfield soccer falls to Pulaski
Medford mobs Martha Miller after a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning in their 3-1 win...
HIGHLIGHTS: Medford softball clinches GNC title, Wisconsin Valley teams compete at golf meet
Mosinee softball celebrates Ava Busse's first inning home run.
HIGHLIGHTS: Mosinee softball, Marathon baseball victorious in Thursday action