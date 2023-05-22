2025 NFL Draft to be held in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, the NFL announced on Monday. The announcement was made at the NFL Spring League Meeting in Minneapolis.

The Packers have made numerous efforts to host the NFL Draft dating back to 2016. After multiple bids were unsuccessful, the Packers finally will be home to the NFL’s largest offseason event.

“This is an incredible day for the Packers, Greater Green Bay and the entire state of Wisconsin as we are excited and honored to be selected to host the 2025 NFL Draft,” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said. “The Packers have a rich and proud history that goes back to the early days of the NFL and are the only community owned team. That connection to our League’s heritage combined with the great passion Packers fans will bring will make the Draft a memorable event for those in attendance and NFL fans watching around the world.”

The details of the Draft are still being finalized, but the team says the main portion of the event is expected to take place on the Lambeau Field and Titletown campus. There will be a variety of venues to be utilized within close proximity to the stadium campus.

“The Draft has become a prominent offseason event hosted in different cities with spectacular locations across the country, and we are excited to work with the Packers and Discover Green Bay to bring the 2025 NFL Draft to Green Bay and iconic Lambeau field,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “With the help of numerous local partners on the ground, our prospects and fans will be treated to an incredible week-long experience that shows off the city of Green Bay and the state of Wisconsin.”

More information about the 2025 NFL Draft, including venue information, staffing and volunteer opportunities, and other ways to get involved, will be posted as the event approaches on packers.com/draft25

The NFL Draft has become one of the biggest and most-anticipated sporting events of the year. The 2023 Draft in Kansas City last month welcomed more than 312,000 fans and had more than 54 million viewers over the course of the three-day event.

