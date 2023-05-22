News and First Alert Weather App
1 arrested after firing gun in Minocqua Walmart parking lot

By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Minocqua Police Department said one person is in custody following a shooting in the Walmart parking lot.

It happened around noon Sunday at Walmart on Northridge Way.

Police responded to the report of gunshots. No one was injured. The suspect was not at the scene when police arrived, but was located in Woodruff.

Police said it was a domestic incident.

