1 arrested after firing gun in Minocqua Walmart parking lot

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Minocqua Police Department said one person is in custody following a shooting in the Walmart parking lot.

It happened around noon Sunday at Walmart on Northridge Way.

Police responded to the report of gunshots. No one was injured. The suspect was not at the scene when police arrived, but was located in Woodruff.

Police said it was a domestic incident.

