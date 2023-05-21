More than 1,100 students graduate from the University of Wisconsin- Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A new graduating class from the University of Wisconsin- Stevens Point is ready to head into the workforce. More than 1,100 students graduated during two separate commencement ceremonies on Saturday.

“We’re so thrilled to as they transition into their career or some of them continuing education,” said Jacqui Guthrie, assistant director of the Academic and Career Advising Center at the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point.

Many of the students are eager to get their degrees.

“I’m feeling great. I’m excited and all the work finally paid off and I’m ready to go,” said Luke Trittelwitz, a graduate.

“It’s kind of a little bittersweet. I’m happy to move on in the world but I’m also sad to leave this place I’ve grown so much,” said Colin Nygren, another graduate.

Skyward Fieldhouse was filled with students graduating with different degrees.

“I’m currently a double major in sociology and social work with a minor in criminal justice,” said Madeline Van De Hey, a UWSP graduate.

“A wildlife degree and then I am minoring in biology conservation- biology and international resource management,” said Trittelwitz.

“I’m a political science major. I do have minors in professional communication and vocal music,” said Nygren.

Many students already have jobs lined up after graduation.

“I’ll be the full-time avian field technician over at Beaver Creek Reserve,” said Trittelwitz.

“I was offered a full-time position with the Boys and Girls Club of Portage County. So I’m going to be the social-emotional learning coordinator for the Jefferson Center,” said Van De Hey.

While other graduates are still weighing out their options.

“I do know for sure certain that I have to choose between a couple of jobs down in Madison at the capitol but I do know that I will be ending up there sometime around August,” said Nygren.

Guthrie said the future looks bright for many graduates.

“More than 50% of the graduates this coming weekend have already secured career positions that pay between $40,000 and $80,000,” said Guthrie.

