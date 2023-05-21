News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather: Pleasant weather sticks around

Copy & paste type of weather on tap for much of the work week.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Much of the same kind of weather sticks around in the forecast for Sunday, possibly highs a few degrees warmer. The weather pattern ahead for the upcoming work week will also feature warm and pleasant weather. Temperatures will try to take a dip mid-work week, but very little rain chances in the forecast.

Pleasant weather on tap for the work week. Warm and very little rain chances on tap this work...
Pleasant weather on tap for the work week. Warm and very little rain chances on tap this work week(WSAW)

Sunday will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s with light winds. Much of the same Monday and Tuesday to start the new work week, highs upper 70s, but likely warming into the 80s by Tuesday.

Much of the same weather for Sunday, highs in the 70s
Much of the same weather for Sunday, highs in the 70s(WSAW)

A chance for a light rain shower to occur over the Northwoods either late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning. Slight chance to see a bit of rain over Central Wisconsin. Expect highs to drop Wednesday and Thursday, rebounding back to the mid to upper 60s. Temperatures warmn back to the 70s by Friday through the next weekend. Enjoy the streak of pleasant weather we have here in North Central Wisconsin!

A dip in temperatures mid-week.
A dip in temperatures mid-week.(WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bears at Wisconsin Black Bear Education Center
Bear sightings increase across northern Wisconsin
Kreger's Bakery to be featured on Fox TV show.
Kreger’s Bakery to compete in “Crime Scene Kitchen” this season
Financial expert breaks down your financial impact if debt ceiling defaults
Wausau East High School moves graduation location amid protest concerns
Giant Potato Masher
World’s largest potato masher to be installed at Plover food and farm center

Latest News

Next Few Days
First Alert Weather: Picture perfect weather continues on Sunday
Next Few Days
First Alert Weather: Great weather this weekend
Mark Holley's Forecast
Sunrise 7 Weather Friday May 19, 2023