First Alert Weather: Pleasant weather sticks around

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Much of the same kind of weather sticks around in the forecast for Sunday, possibly highs a few degrees warmer. The weather pattern ahead for the upcoming work week will also feature warm and pleasant weather. Temperatures will try to take a dip mid-work week, but very little rain chances in the forecast.

Pleasant weather on tap for the work week. Warm and very little rain chances on tap this work week (WSAW)

Sunday will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s with light winds. Much of the same Monday and Tuesday to start the new work week, highs upper 70s, but likely warming into the 80s by Tuesday.

Much of the same weather for Sunday, highs in the 70s (WSAW)

A chance for a light rain shower to occur over the Northwoods either late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning. Slight chance to see a bit of rain over Central Wisconsin. Expect highs to drop Wednesday and Thursday, rebounding back to the mid to upper 60s. Temperatures warmn back to the 70s by Friday through the next weekend. Enjoy the streak of pleasant weather we have here in North Central Wisconsin!

A dip in temperatures mid-week. (WSAW)

