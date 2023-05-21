News and First Alert Weather App
Bull Falls Harley Davidson hosts ‘Blessing of the Bikes’ ceremony

'Blessings of the Bikes' at Marathon Park.
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For the hundreds who took part this Saturday, the event is more than a motorcycle ride. It’s a reminder to support your troops. The event shows support for veterans by uniting and riding across the city.

“The whole concept behind that is today is, ‘Armed Forces Day,’ so we support our armed forces. You know our riders are some of the biggest supporters of our veterans and armed forces, so we want to show our community just how much we support the veterans and our armed forces, and we do that with our ride,” said Bull Falls Harley Davidson Director of Marketing Pookie Rosa.

The rider who did the blessing Saturday had to travel pretty far, but it was all for a greater cause.

“Randy and his family have flown up from Florida along with their daughter and this year for our Cruisin for A Cause that we do we’re supporting Gigi’s Playhouse for people who have a family of or people who have Down Syndrome, so we are here to represent,” said Rosa.

One rider said this event has history and meaning to veterans. It especially hits close to home for him.

“I spent four years on active duty in the United States Air Force. There’s a very common brotherhood amongst motorcycle riders and motorcycle enthusiasts that really lend itself to what we are doing today,” said Veteran Doug Mauritz.

Bull Falls Harley Davidson is also raising money to send two veterans on an ‘Empowered Dream Hunt.’ Mauritz said this is what being a veteran is all about.

“When you come to an event like this and you see all the bikes and put faces with all the bikes and have a chance to shake their hand and talk with them it really brings that sense of comradery,” said Mauritz.

After the riders finished their ride, they headed to Bull Falls Harley Davidson. They mingled with each other and showed off their cool ride.

