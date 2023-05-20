First Alert Weather: Picture perfect weather continues on Sunday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It was a perfect afternoon on Saturday to get outside. If you have yard work or other outside work to do, you couldn’t have asked for better weather on Saturday. If you enjoy the weather on Saturday, you will enjoy the weather on Sunday. High pressure will bring mostly sunny skies for most of the day. A weak frontal boundary will push through the Northwoods on Sunday afternoon and switch the wind to the north/northeast. The wind switch will bring in colder air to locations close to Lake Superior.

Hour-By-Hour Temperatures (WSAW)

Next Few Days (WSAW)

