D.C. Everest, Wittenberg-Birnamwood earn wins on the baseball diamond Friday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Baseball teams around the area are getting their final games in before regional play begins next week. Several teams took advantage of the opportunity Friday. In the Wisconsin Valley Conference, D.C. Everest picked up another big win as they topped Wausau East 9-0.

Both teams entered the game having won conference games the day prior. However, only the Evergreens were able to continue that momentum from Thursday. D.C. Everest raced out to a quick 3-0 lead before adding a run each in the fourth and fifth. They’d continue to tack on runs to win 9-0. The win keeps them within striking distance of SPASH for the Valley crown as Everest sits at 7-3 and the Panthers stand at 8-1. East drops to 3-7 in conference with the loss.

Elsewhere, Wittenberg-Birnamwood kept up their hot stretch by topping Tomahawk 11-1 Friday afternoon. The Chargers used a seven-run second inning to race out to an early lead over the Hatchets and would never look back. The win moves Witt-Birn to 13-7 overall, having now won six of their last seven. Tomahawk falls to 0-16.

