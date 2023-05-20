D.C. Everest fishing team teaches special needs students how to fish

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - For more than 25 years now D.C. Everest has held an annual ‘Day at the Bay.’ It’s an event at Bluegill Park where the fishing team and staff teach special needs kids how to fish. It’s a good skill to know, especially since fishing season has begun here in Wisconsin.

The event started bright and early on Friday and went until just around lunchtime. The event brought people even closer together.

“If you ever get into a fight with your best friend, go on a boat ride with them and it will bring you guys back together,” said Jadin Packard and Prudence Weston-Paffrath, students at D.C. Everest High School.

Before going on the water these two students got into a fishy argument. While there they realized that...

“We should not be fighting over something so like.. so stupid. Because it was so stupid,” they said.

They aren’t the only ones that had a positive experience at the park today.

“I think it’s nice for students who have limited mobility. We’re able to get them out of wheelchairs and onto boats to experience the water. Which they might not be able to do with their families,” said Tiphany Schmidt, Special Education teacher at D.C. Everest High School.

91 students came out. For many students, an activity like this means they are able to engage with people they normally wouldn’t. While fishing was an option, there were also other activities for students to enjoy, like cornhole for example.

“Being able to talk to people on a day to day basis is kind of difficult for a lot of people. Especially with kids with disabilities it’s a little more difficult. So getting them out, getting them experienced with these kinds of things is big,” said Berkley Corvino, an Adapted PE Teacher at D.C. Everest High School.

“Everyone enjoys it and they keep coming back each year,” said Schmidt.

Corvino is an Everest alumni. He’s been working with special needs students and has gone on this trip a few times now. Sometimes he wonders who should be teaching who.

“I’ve casted probably a couple lines, and they’ve caught more fish than me all day. So it just shows me I need to get back to work,” said Corvino.

Boats were provided by the school fishing team and other professionals.

