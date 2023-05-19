News and First Alert Weather App
UWSP-Marshfield offering free STEAM event this summer

(WSAW)
By WSAW Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Here’s something to plan for at the end of your summer.

UWSP-Marshfield campus will offer a free summer program for middle school girls interested in science and math.

“Full STEAM Ahead” will take place August 14-August 17th from 8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. It includes breakfast and lunch, sponsored by the Marshfield Area United Way.

To register for Full STEAM Ahead, click here.

