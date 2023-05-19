Stevens Point encouraging homeowners to rent out their homes for the Senior Open

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Thousands of people will head to Stevens Point from June 27 through July 2 for the 43rd U.S. Senior Open next month at SentryWorld.

With hotels quickly filling up, the Stevens Point Convention and Visitor’s Bureau is helping homeowners turn their houses into short-term rentals for tourists.

With 50,000 tourists expected to visit Stevens Point for the U.S. Senior Open, there needs to be enough lodging for guests.

Adam Kuhn, associate planner and zoning administrator, Stevens Point said, “All the hotels in Stevens Point and the surrounding area have been booked up completely for the last few months already.”

So, the Stevens Point Convention and Visitor’s Bureau is letting homeowners know they can turn their houses into Air BnBs, or rental properties, to accommodate tourists.

Executive Director of the Stevens Point Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Sara Brish said, “We have about 1,300 guest rooms so we’re encouraging homeowners to put their houses for rent during the week of the U.S. Senior Open.”

There’s a simple seven-step process to turn your home or spare room into a rental during the golf tournament.

“It includes reaching out to your local municipality to find out what the rules and regulations are in your region. Also, getting a home inspection if you anticipate collecting more than $2,000. You do have to file a sellers permit form with the state of Wisconsin,” added Brish.

The final step will be to list your house on an online travel agency like Vrbo or Air BnB.

“If people know that they are going to renting out their home for the senior open, call the county health department as soon as you can. Just since it’s going to take a little bit of time to schedule an inspection, conduct the inspection,” Kuhn said.

And there are some perks to putting your house up for rent during the event.

Brish said, “One obvious reason is, extra income, right? Who doesn’t like a little extra spending cash? The other reason would to just be hospitable.”

If you’re interested in turning your home into an Air BnB-type property for the tournament, click here.

