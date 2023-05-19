News and First Alert Weather App
Rosholt softball advances in regionals, Valley baseball teams continue regular season tune-ups

Rosholt moves on to play Pacelli in D5 regionals
By Ben Helwig and Noah Manderfeld
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROSHOLT, Wis. (WSAW) - The high school sports postseason started to fire up Thursday as softball regionals got underway. In D5, eight-seed Rosholt defeated nine-seed Marion 14-4 to begin their postseason run.

The offenses came out strong early for both sides as Rosholt led 4-3 in the fourth. However, the Hornets used a seven-run fourth to put the nail in Marion and win 14-4. Rosholt moves on to face top-seed Pacelli on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, baseball pushed on through the regular season. In the Valley, D.C. Everest got a 3-1 win over Merrill on their senior day to stay within a stone’s throw of SPASH for first. Meanwhile, Wausau East grabbed a home win over Marshfield 5-1 thanks to some early run support in the second inning.

