Rosholt softball advances in regionals, Valley baseball teams continue regular season tune-ups

ROSHOLT, Wis. (WSAW) - The high school sports postseason started to fire up Thursday as softball regionals got underway. In D5, eight-seed Rosholt defeated nine-seed Marion 14-4 to begin their postseason run.

The offenses came out strong early for both sides as Rosholt led 4-3 in the fourth. However, the Hornets used a seven-run fourth to put the nail in Marion and win 14-4. Rosholt moves on to face top-seed Pacelli on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, baseball pushed on through the regular season. In the Valley, D.C. Everest got a 3-1 win over Merrill on their senior day to stay within a stone’s throw of SPASH for first. Meanwhile, Wausau East grabbed a home win over Marshfield 5-1 thanks to some early run support in the second inning.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.