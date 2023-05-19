News and First Alert Weather App
Project SEARCH graduates prepare to enter workforce

An internship program through Covenant Health helps special needs students get jobs within the health system
By Desiree Fischer
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Seven interns at Aspirus Wausau Hospital are now ready to enter the workforce thanks to Project SEARCH.

A graduation ceremony Thursday celebrated employment opportunities for these young adults with disabilities. Project SEARCH is a program through the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development that enables people with disabilities to gain and maintain employment through training and career exploration in a hands-on work environment.

The Aspirus Wausau Hospital Project SEARCH site offers interns work experience through three rotations over nine months to develop skills such as organizing, packaging, and general accounting. Aspirus also supports the interns as they look for employment opportunities.

“The goal is that they’re gaining these skills to be employable after the one-year program that they’re here with us and that they’re ready and, not only can get a job, but can maintain a job and that they’re really happy in that job, " said Project SEARCH instructor Katie Ayello.

“I made so many awesome new friends, I built so many great relationships, I’ve worked really hard. And because of how well I did, I officially got a job at Aspirus Hospital, as a member of the Central Sterilization Department,” said Isaac Stevenson, a Project SEARCH graduate.

Since its start in 2008, Project SEARCH in Wisconsin has provided workforce training to approximately 1,500 Wisconsin residents.

