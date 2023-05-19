News and First Alert Weather App
One person injured in vehicle vs. scooter crash in Schofield

(Credit: MGN)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - One person was injured in a crash involving a vehicle and a personalized motorized scooter in Schofield Tuesday.

According to the Everest Metro Police Department, the driver of the vehicle struck the scooter at the intersection of Grand Ave and Radtke St just after 11:30 Tuesday morning. The man on the scooter sustained severe injuries and was receiving first aid from bystanders when EMS crews arrived. The man was transported to Aspirus Wausau Hospital where he is currently listed in extreme critical condition in the ICU.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene. Currently, no charges or citations have been filed. The crash remains under investigation.

