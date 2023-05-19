News and First Alert Weather App
Northwoods womens softball league likely coming to Wausau soon

(WSAW)
By Dominique O'Neill
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re a softball fan in Wausau, you just might be in luck as the Northwoods League will debut a new summer collegiate softball league next summer.

The league that plays home to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters and Wausau Woodchucks is bringing a softball league to the area, but will central Wisconsin be getting one of those teams?

Mark MacDonald, owner of the Woodchucks, said bringing a softball team here would bring in more fans and exposure to the sport.

“Making softball playable here it becomes available to the other 50 percent of the population,” said Macdonald.

There are a few challenges standing in the way of bringing a college-league softball team to Wausau. “The first is the field, the in-field needs to be turfed so you have to take the pitching mound away and put turf down through the whole in-field that includes the dirt areas,” stated MacDonald.

There’s also the need for a women’s locker room and Title-9 compliance. They’d also have to find 20 new host families for players, but having another 20 games at Athletic Park would be a financial boost.

MacDonald said between needing hotel rooms and visiting players needing places to stay, as well as a lot of the fans staying and watching the games too, there are all sorts of economic impacts that can come from that.

The softball games would also be televised on ESPN+ as the Woodchucks are.

The cost is not cheap though. Laying new turf alone would be around $500,000. “It’s going to be significant, I would say it would be a couple hundred thousand dollars in start-up costs,” added Macdonald.

He said they would begin making field adaptations after the Woodchucks 2024 season. Then be ready for a softball season in June of 2025, or at least a 75% chance of June 2025.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

