Non-profit organization, the Granite House receives $30,000 donation

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Community members are still pulling together resources to replace North Central Health Care’s Community Corner Clubhouse. On Friday, Arbor Mental Health Center donated $30,000 to help get the Granite House, a new psychosocial rehab, up and running.

The $30,000 check will be used as startup funds for the Granite House.

Mark Frankel has been on a mission. A mission to create another resource for people struggling with mental health issues and substance abuse.

“We’re continuing this mission because this program serves adults in our community that have mental health and/ or substance issues that have nowhere to go right now,” said Mike Frankel, the president of the Granite House.

The Granite House will offer a safe place for struggling adults during the daytime.

“Build on skills for employment. We help with all different aspects of their recovery,” said Frankel.

Friday’s $30,000 donation from Arbor Mental Health Center will help get Granite House in motion.

“It’s a badly needed service that has helped a lot of people. We have talked to a lot of the members and they have expressed to us personally about how it meant to them to have that resource,” said Chad MacMillan, a neuropsychologist for Arbor Mental Health Center.

Frankel said they’ve already gotten started on the process of creating the Granite House.

“We’ve formed a board. We have two board meetings so far. We’re working on the financial component and developing our budget and looking at space,” said Frankel.

But there’s still more work to be done.

”Getting our budget finalized and getting the space settled, committing to a space, getting the doors open,” said Frankel.

Frankel said he hopes to have the Granite House in operation by this summer.

