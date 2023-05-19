News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Jimmy Buffett reschedules concert for health issues that needed ‘immediate attention’

Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022, in New Orleans.(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Debra Worley
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett was hospitalized Thursday to “address some issues that needed immediate attention,” he said on Twitter.

Buffet, 76, said he stopped in Boston a few days ago for a checkup but ended up being advised to go to the hospital.

“Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you,” Buffet said on Twitter.

The Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band concert in Charleston scheduled for this weekend is being rescheduled.

“Thank you for your prayers and thoughts, your amazing years of loyalty, and just remember, ‘NOT YET!’” Buffet said.

Buffet announced that all previously purchased tickets will be honored when the new date for the show is announced.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wausau East High School moves graduation location amid protest concerns
Rain chances increase heading into the second half of Thursday
First Alert Weather: Showers & storms arrive Thursday
Crumbl Cookies to open in Rib Mountain at the end of June
Children’s Imaginarium Making Headway to Open in the Fall
New downtown Wausau children’s museum scheduled to open this fall
Chelsea Giesen, mother of attacked student, speaks
Shocking video shows assault of middle school student, Shawano authorities investigate

Latest News

AP sources: President Joe Biden endorsed plan to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters;...
AP sources: Biden endorsed plan to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters
Disney's pricey "Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser" hotel is making its final voyage Sept. 28
Disney World’s pricey ‘Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser’ hotel is closing
Shocking video shows assault of middle school student, Shawano authorities investigate
Shawano middle school bans cellphones after bullying video goes viral
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Officer accused of leaking information to Proud Boys leader charged with obstruction