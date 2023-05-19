Free community event to mark Armed Forces Day on Saturday at Wausau airport

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Families are invited to the Downtown Wausau Airport on Saturday, May 20 for Armed Forces Day.

The event is free and aims to recognize the service of many and the role of Aviation in the Armed Forces while introducing and exposing kids to the many faces of aerospace.

It will be held at the Learn Build Fly education center at the airport from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It’s located at 620 Woods Place in Wausau.

The day begins with a free youth run and Kiwanis pancake breakfast. Featuring the B25 Miss Mitchell and National Guard Black Hawk Helicopter along with guest speaker Dr. Carlene Mendieta & the Avro Avian, recounting her Earhart Transcontinental Flight recreation. Activities, tours of Learn Build Fly Education Center, Civil Air Patrol aircraft preflights, and RC Sport Demos will keep families active throughout the day.

EAA Chapter 640 President Dennis Seitz and Lily Schaefer from the Learn Build Fly Youth Board and of the Civil Air Patrol joined Sunrise 7 Friday to talk about the event’s significance

“I hope people recognize the sacrifices that veterans made. And so many have made the ultimate sacrifice and hope that they walk away with a new appreciation for that. Also, what their role in aviation was throughout history. We’re going to have a lot of vintage aircraft. It’s going to give an idea as to how aviation evolved up to the present day,” said Seitz.

Schaefer said the Wausau Mayor will also be at the event.

“The opening ceremony is going to involve Color Guard with Civil Air Patrol, which I’m honored to be a part of,” she explained.

Click here to view a schedule of events.

