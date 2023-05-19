First Alert Weather: Damp & cool Friday, temperatures spike this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Rain showers from overnight have exited much of the region Friday morning, leaving us rather damp to start the day. Can’t rule out a few stray rain showers in parts Friday, but expect clouds mixing with haze under cooler highs in the mid-50s. Turning sunnier and much warmer for the weekend and the extended forecast.

Cloudy and hazy Friday with highs much cooler in the 50s (WSAW)

Air Quality Advisory in effect for North Central Wisconsin through late Friday morning. With the smokey conditions closer to the surface, you may smell smoke at times during the morning hours.

Unhealthy air quality for some people Friday due to smoke and haze being closer to the surface (WSAW)

Can’t rule out a few stray showers in the area Friday under mostly cloudy skies. Expect winds to be rather breezy, northwest winds gusting between 25-30 mph throughout the day. Clouds will clear overnight with a high pressure system moving towards the Upper Midwest. This will set the region up for much warmer weather over the weekend. Mostly sunny with highs near the mid-70s both Saturday and Sunday. Can’t rule out a stray rain cloud popping up Sunday evening, but overall, expect dry and pleasant weather conditions for the duration of the weekend.

Pleasant and warm weather for the weekend, highs in the 70s (WSAW)

The extended forecast hints at a dry weather pattern for next work week. Highs look to remain warm, in the 70s, with a few days possibly warming towards 80.

