World’s largest potato masher to be installed at Plover food and farm center

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The staff and Board of Directors of the Food + Farm Exploration Center held a special ceremony for the installation of the World’s Largest Potato Masher at the nearly complete Food + Farm Exploration Center on Friday in Plover.

The Exploration Center was born out of the need to reconnect people to agriculture and their food. It will be a place for people to come together on a journey into the world of modern agriculture, to meet the people behind the food, to build new science and engineering skills, and to connect, play, and learn. It will be a teaching farm, a children’s museum, a science center, and a community workshop all rolled into a tantalizing celebration of food and farming.

Through the Cultivating Connections Campaign, nearly $29 million dollars has been raised in donations by individuals and corporate partners who are dedicated to the vitality of Wisconsin’s agricultural industry. The total fundraising goal for the project is $41 million.

The event included a short ceremony with speakers Andy Reitz, executive director of Farming for The Future Foundation and the Food + Farm Exploration Center, Steve Kunst, Village of Plover; Alicia Pavelski, founding member and board president of Farming for the Future Foundation, Jim Yehle, president & CEO of Findorff, and Dick Okray, Okray Family Farms and co-chair of the Cultivating Connections Capital Campaign.

The almost 39-foot tall potato masher will be placed during the program and will begin to serve as a visible iconic attraction that will welcome visitors to the site, represent the fun exploration that will happen inside and outside the new Exploration Center, and honor the agriculture industry, growers, innovators, and consumers.

Tours of the Exploration Center were held after the ceremony. The project is expected to be open to the public by fall 2023.

