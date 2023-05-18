Wausau large item drop-off to be held Friday and Saturday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - City of Wausau residents can bring items too large for regular garbage to the east end of E. Chellis Street on Friday and Saturday for the annual Clean it up Wausau! event.

The event is May 19 and May 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will also be held September 22-23.

Items accepted at no cost include bathroom plumbing fixtures, lawnmowers with gas and oil removed, mattresses, sofas, metal, hot tubs, countertops and more.

Click here to view the entire list of accepted items.

Most appliances will be accepted for a fee. Others like microwaves, dishwashers, dryers, stoves, washers and humidifiers will be accepted for free.

Hazmat items will not be accepted. The event is for city of Wausau residents only.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.