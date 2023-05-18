Wausau East High School moves graduation location amid protest concerns

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In an email sent out to families Thursday, Wausau East High School Principal Deb Foster announced that the graduation ceremony for students at Wausau East has been moved from Thom Field to the school’s gymnasium.

In the letter, Foster states:

“We know there’s some hesitation and frustration about the move. We hear you, and we are also concerned about possible protests interrupting your students’ graduation ceremony. Our goal is to create a safe and positive environment for your students during a time when our school is receiving a lot of attention.

Graduation should be about your students and celebrating their hard work and amazing accomplishments not only this year, but throughout their entire Wausau School District career. We don’t want anything or anyone to take away from that.”

Foster went on to say that the change will not affect or limit attendance numbers in any way.

As for the potential protests, the Wausau Police Department said any reason for moving the graduation ceremony is strictly handled through the school district.

“Regarding security, it’s routine for there to be a police presence at graduation, both to celebrate the successes of graduates and to provide general security for the event,” said Investigation Captain Ben Graham, Wausau Police Department.

The Wausau School District has not responded to our requests to discuss the reason for the change or whether the move is due to the recent incident involving Rob Perkins.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.