News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Three in a row: Wisconsin unemployment hits record low again

(Associated Press | AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Unemployment in Wisconsin ticked down again, the state’s labor department reported in its latest jobs report.

After breaking the record for lowest recorded unemployment in Wisconsin history in each of the past two months, another tenth-point drop in April completes the hat trick.

On Thursday, the Department of Workforce Development put the state’s preliminary unemployment rate at 2.4 percent. Its report noted Wisconsin added 3,800 jobs over the month and points out the latest number is nearly 10,000 jobs higher than the eve of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Talk about a Badger Bounce Back: We’ve added 51,500 jobs over the past year to reach a new record high in total jobs, once again surpassing the pre-COVID-19 peak of January 2020,” DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek wrote in her agency’s statement.

Pechacek pointed out the state has added more than 50,000 jobs in the past 12 months. The additional 3,800 jobs added in April pushed the total number overall in the state past the three million mark, DWD reported.

Wisconsin unemployment number now sits a full percentage point under the national rate, while the labor force participation rate, which also nudged higher last month, sits more than two points higher (64.8% to 62.6%).

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clayton Kuehl
Plea deal likely for Woodruff man charged with critically injuring infant
Kolt died after he suffered a heat-related injury, according to officials.
K-9 officer dies after suffering a heat-related injury, sheriff’s office says
Grace Schara (middle)
Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital denies wrongdoing in teen’s death
Ambulance Light
Man dies after getting stuck in paper machine at paper mill in Whiting
The Wall That Heals
‘The Wall That Heals’ Vietnam memorial arrives for weekend display in Rhinelander

Latest News

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin Republican leaders at odds over local government aid bill, putting it at risk
2023 Pinbuster tournament
Pinbusters tournament highlight show to air Saturday on WSAW and MeTV+
Click It or Ticket
Nationwide Click-It or Ticket campaign to begin May 22
Duplex Fire May 18
Nobody injured, cats missing in Wisconsin Rapids duplex fire