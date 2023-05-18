Pinbusters tournament highlight show to air Saturday on WSAW and MeTV+
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The NewsChannel 7 Pinbusters Highlight Show will air on Saturday, May 20 at 6:30pm on WSAW.
This 30-minute special will recap the entire 2023 Pinbusters tournament, featuring the best moments and from the Ladies, Couples and Mens events.
The NewsChannel 7 Pinbusters Highlight Show will also be simulcast on MeTV+ in the event of the PGA Championship running late on WSAW.
You can watch MeTV+ over-the-air on channel 7.2, Spectrum 194 and TDS 44.
