Pinbusters tournament highlight show to air Saturday on WSAW and MeTV+

2023 Pinbuster tournament
2023 Pinbuster tournament
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The NewsChannel 7 Pinbusters Highlight Show will air on Saturday, May 20 at 6:30pm on WSAW.

This 30-minute special will recap the entire 2023 Pinbusters tournament, featuring the best moments and from the Ladies, Couples and Mens events.

The NewsChannel 7 Pinbusters Highlight Show will also be simulcast on MeTV+ in the event of the PGA Championship running late on WSAW.

You can watch MeTV+ over-the-air on channel 7.2, Spectrum 194 and TDS 44.

