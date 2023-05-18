Nobody injured, cats missing in Wisconsin Rapids duplex fire

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A structure fire near the intersection of Whip-Or-Will Lane and Griffith Avenue in Wisconsin Rapids Thursday resulted in no injuries, but two cats are missing.

Structure Fire May 18 (511 WI)

The Rudolph Fire Department was able to tell us that crews were sent out toward a structure near 20th Street S, but neither Rudolph nor Wood County Dispatch could confirm an exact address. Crews have Griffith Avenue blocked off from 16th Street S to 20th Street S.

The fire initially started on one half of the duplex which is now destroyed. The other half of the duplex was saved due to the fire-walls. Crews were able to get the fire under control in about an hour.

The renter was home at the time but was able to get out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

