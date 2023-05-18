New downtown Wausau children’s museum scheduled to open this fall

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A STEM-focused children’s museum is scheduled to open at the site of the former Wausau Center mall this fall.

The Children’s Imaginarium is entering the final phases of opening its doors. The capital campaign, established in 2014 in partnership with the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin, currently has raised over $4 million, representing 99% of the target amount. "

“The public is going to see the museum come to life as we’re in the process of transforming the exterior and interior,” said Maggie Gordon, co-founder and president of Children’s Imaginarium. The museum, located within the north end of HOM Furniture, will be renting nearly 14,000 square feet from the Minnesota-based furniture retailer.

Children’s Imaginarium will share a wall and a façade with HOM.

The museum is working with nationally recognized exhibit fabricators to design exhibits rooted in science, technology, engineering, and math, and will offer programming geared toward children from 2-12 year olds.

