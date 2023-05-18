Nationwide Click-It or Ticket campaign to begin May 22

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Central Wisconsin law enforcement agencies are joining with departments across the country to reinforce the lifesaving habit of wearing a seat belt during the Click-It or Ticket campaign on May 22 through June 4.

The goal of the campaign is to reduce fatal crashes and buckling up is one of the easiest and most effective steps you can take to survive a crash.

A 2022 survey showed that 87.5% of Wisconsin motorists wear seat belts which was below the nationwide rate of 90.4% in 2021.

Wisconsin’s primary seat belt law allows law enforcement to stop and cite motorists for failing to wear a seat belt. Drivers can also be cited for every unbuckled passenger in their vehicle. Failure to fasten a seat belt is among the most common traffic violations in Wisconsin.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2020, 58% of vehicle deaths at night involved a person not wearing a seat belt.

The annual campaign coincides with the first summer travel holiday. As more vehicles are out on the roads during the Memorial Day Weekend, law enforcement officials are asking everyone to buckle up and stay safe.

For more information on the Click-It or Ticket mobilization, please visit www.nhtsa.gov/ciot.

