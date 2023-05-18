News and First Alert Weather App
Kwik Trip ranks #1 among U.S. gas stations

Kwik Trip
Kwik Trip(CBS)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin cultural staple was recognized by USA Today as the best gas station chain in the U.S.

You guessed it – Kwik Trip. From cheese curds and milk to coffee and donuts – and, of course, gas – the nearest Kwik Trip has everything you need. Famous for its Midwest hospitality, Kwik Trip goes above and beyond being just a convenience store.

The list was judged based on more than just gas. Quality of service, food, and cleanliness were among the other factors considered.

In their explanation of Kwik Trip’s placing, USA Today cited the more than two dozen different bakery items the chain makes every day, as well as their milk, sourced within 100 miles of La Crosse.

Kwik Trip has more than 800 locations across Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan, South Dakota, and Illinois, USA Today said.

Midwest hospitality must have counted a lot for USA Today judges because the Des Moines-based grocery store Hy-Vee chain claimed the runner-up slot.

1. Kwik Trip

2. Hy-Vee

3. RaceTrac

4. Royal Farms

5. Maverik

6. Parker’s

7. Sheetz

8. Love’s Travel Stops

9. QuikTrip

10. Sapp Bros. Travel Centers

