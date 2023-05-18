First Alert Weather: Showers & storms arrive Thursday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A frontal system increases chances for showers and thunderstorms over North Central Wisconsin by the afternoon and evening hours. The same system will also set back temperatures Friday, falling below average. Looking ahead to the weekend, pleasant weather should make a return.

Cold and windy by Friday, but warm and pleasant by the weekend (WSAW)

A warm front approaches Thursday morning, allowing for an increase in cloud cover throughout the day, but pushing high temperatures back to the 70s by the afternoon.

Rain showers arrive over Western Wisconsin by early to mid afternoon (WSAW)

Then, a cold front arrives with a low pressure, triggering scattered rain showers by the mid-afternoon over Western Wisconsin, tracking eastward through the evening, producing thunderstorms over North Central Wisconsin around 7 PM.

Showers and thunderstorms track over North Central Wisconsin Thursday evening. A few strong thunderstorms possible. (WSAW)

Showers and storms will push eastward overnight. (WSAW)

The risk of any severe storms is low, though some thunderstorms could become strong, producing strong winds, and some heavy downpours. Rain accumulations around a quarter inch for most. However, some isolated spots who see a few strong thunderstorms could accumulate up to a half inch of rain.

Chance for severe weather is low, but a few strong thunderstorms could be possible (WSAW)

Scattered rain will continue overnight, but not everyone seeing rain. Stray shower chances will continue at times throughout Friday, under cloudy skies. In wake of the cold front, expect colder air to flow in, setting back our temperatures below normal. Highs around the upper 50s, and some gusty northwest winds.

Lingering rain showers expected into early Friday morning. Not everyone seeing rain. (WSAW)

Weather conditions for the upcoming weekend cheer up as temperatures warm back to the low to mid-70s. Likely dry weather conditions for the weekend, under mostly sunny skies. A warming trend heading into the next work week, where highs could make a run into the 80s by mid-week.

