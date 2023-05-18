Financial expert breaks down your financial impact if debt ceiling defaults

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The last time Congress had a close call with the debt limit was in 2011 when the federal debt stood at $14 trillion. Now, it’s just over $31 trillion.

A default on the country’s debt could push interest rates even higher than they already are, drastically affecting the cost of borrowing.

“Anytime you see an increase in borrowing costs, that’s always going to translate into potentially hurting the consumers and hurting businesses that could potentially take place right here in central Wisconsin,” said Jason Glisczynski, financial planner and CEO, Silvertree Retirement Planning in Stevens Point.

Glisczynski said until a deal is reached, hanging in the balance are social security and Medicare.

“Medicare could be affected as well, in most cases for individuals that doesn’t affect them directly, but it will affect the healthcare institutions which could then affect healthcare employees everything trickles down to you and me”, says Glisczynski

Wisconsin has more than one million people on social security. If the government defaults on its debt, there could be a potential lapse in the $90 billion monthly social security payments that are made to 65 million Americans.

“We could see a delay in social security benefits being paid, no widespread panic, social security may just be simply delayed and people living on a fixed income are going to be directly their ability to make ends meet,” Glisczynski added.

While he thinks a deal will come together, it’s best for you to start thinking ahead.

Glisczynski suggested, “Start looking now at other options. Whether it’s tapping into savings or reaching out to family members or your local ADRC that could help with utility bills. Start looking now to be proactive.”

