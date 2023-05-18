Eagle River announces Up North Beerfest tickets on sale now

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Eagle River Area Chamber of Commerce has announced advanced tickets for the Up North Beerfest are on sale now.

Advanced tickets for Friday evening’s event are $75 and are only available online. Advanced tickets for Saturday are available at $50, and if available tickets at the door will be $60.

This year will again have two Beerfest events at the Hi-Pines Campground in Eagle River on June 9 and 10 from 2-6 p.m.:

Friday, June 9 will be a VIP evening - “Premier Beer Night”

Saturday, June 10 will be the main event - Up North Beerfest.

Tickets are only available online at www.upnorthbeerfest.com. Saturday’s tickets can also be purchased online or in person at Trig’s Cellar 70 Liquor Department in Eagle River store only, The Eagle River Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center, or at Tribute Brewing Company in Eagle River.

Back for another year is the “Premier Beer Night” on Friday evening before Saturday’s Up North Beerfest. Thirteen brewers from the Up North Beerfest will come to Hi-Pines Campground on June 9 from 6-8 p.m. for a special tasting of some of their specialty beers that will not be included in the Saturday event. There will also be live entertainment by Hijinx, tasty hors d’ oeuvres, a special sample glass, and the showcased samplings.

The festival will feature 27 of the Midwest’s finest breweries, including local brewery, Tribute Brewing Company. Attendees will receive a souvenir booklet and tasting glass and can meet some of the Midwest’s most celebrated brewers while sampling their many styles of beer.

For more information about the Eagle River area and its events, please contact the Eagle River Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center at 800-359-6315 or visit www.eagleriver.org.

