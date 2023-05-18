News and First Alert Weather App
Colby High School hosts mock casualty event hoping to drive the message home

Emergency personnel want the students to know one bad decision can change lives
By Emily Zaal
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLBY, Wis. (WSAW) - People, especially teens, drive while impaired all too often. To help paint a deadly picture of what could happen, students and EMS services participated in a mock crash at Colby High School on Thursday.

Pat Suckow’s son was one of these impaired teens that died in a drunk-driving crash in 1995 when he was just 18 years old. She spoke at Colby High, warning students of drunk driving.

“I don’t want to see any other parent having to go through what we had to go through these past years without Curt. The pain began and it’s a pain we will have for the rest of our lives,” said Suckow.

Colby High has been doing mock crashes since around 2005. In Thursday’s scenario, a drunk driver ran a stop sign. The passenger in the car was ejected through the window. The driver in the car they hit also was ejected because she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. Both were killed and the driver was arrested.

“Now we have to bury some kids,” said Monica Tesmer, Students Against Destructive Decisions advisor at Colby High School.

Colby High School mock casualty scenario
Colby High School mock casualty scenario(WSAW)

Tesmer says that students can avoid accidents like this by knowing that one bad choice can affect a lot of people. A mock crash like this does exactly that.

“Nobody ever wakes up in the morning and wants to go flying in a helicopter as a patient,” said Kevin Lund, Flight Nurse and Paramedic at Aspirus Hospital.

Impaired driving isn’t just drunk driving. It’s also not wearing a seatbelt or driving distracted. With graduation coming up soon for many high school students, it’s important to stay aware of bad decisions.

“Graduation parties are fun and the kids like to have a good time. So just jumping in that care and going from one to another... bad things can happen very quick,” said Tesmer.

While students play a big role in preventing situations like this, parents can also help.

“Knowing where your kids are, and knowing that they’re safe, and allowing them if they do make a bad choice that they can call and that you’ll come pick them up,” said Tesmer.

Lund also encourages parents to have a discussion with their kids about the dangers of drinking, and not to get behind the wheel while drunk.

