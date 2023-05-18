News and First Alert Weather App
Clark County Sheriff’s Office seeking public assistance in Nov. 6 drive-by shooting

By Sean White
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - In a Facebook post Wednesday, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s assistance in gathering information about a drive-by shooting that happened back in November on Granton Road in Clark County.

The shooting happened around 7:35 p.m. on November 6.

Law enforcement agencies have been working to find the person who committed the shooting and are now looking for tips from people in the area.

If you do have any information, contact the Clark County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 888-847-2576, Crime Stoppers of Clark County at 877-341-2416, or send your tip through the P3 app referencing case #2022-017598.

