Wisconsin ranks first in U.S. for medications collected on drug take back day

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has announced that Wisconsin ranked number one throughout the country for the most prescription medications collected during the spring 2023 Drug Take Back.

Wisconsin collected 55,472 lbs. of unwanted medications this fall.

“Wisconsin’s Drug Take Back once again led the nation thanks to the hard work and collaboration of many partners and, of course, the many Wisconsinites who participated by safely disposing of their unused and unneeded medications,” said Attorney General Kaul. “Thank you to everyone who helped make this effort such a success.”

Wisconsin has collected a total of 1,148,917 lbs. of unwanted medications since Drug Take Back began in 2010 under the leadership of the United States DEA. Wisconsin ranks third in the nation for the most medications collected since 2010, behind only California with 1,344,373 lbs. and Texas with 1,338,115 lbs. collected. Nationwide, 17,300,454 lbs. of unwanted medications have been collected during Drug Take Back events.

The DEA leads two Drug Take Back days a year, one in the spring and one in the fall. DOJ partners with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to organize and promote Drug Take Back throughout Wisconsin.

Drug Take Back provides a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications.

Drug Take Back Day would not be possible without the generous support of Fuchs Trucking, Covanta Energy, the Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin DATCP, Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, the Indiana State Police, and all participating local law enforcement agencies.

While Drug Take Back Day technically only happens twice a year, you can take back drugs any day of the year at 490 permanent drug disposal boxes located throughout the state at law enforcement agencies, hospitals, pharmacies, and health clinics.

To find a permanent drug disposal box near you, visit www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/opioids/permanent-drug-drop-boxes.htm.

