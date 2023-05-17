Wausau library to screen Oscar-winning drama Thursday night

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Public Library Wausau branch will host a free movie night on Tuesday, May 18.

The 2022 feature film won writer and director Sarah Polley the 2023 Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. The movie is about a group of women living in a secluded religious community. After experiencing a series of domestic and sexual abuse incidents, the women must confront the men who hurt them and endure the consequences of the choices they make. They face a complicated conundrum of commitment, faith, and self-preservation.

The film is rated PG-13 with a running time of 104 minutes.

This event is free and open to the public with no registration required. The movie starts at 6 p.m. It’s scheduled to run until 7:45 p.m. The library is located at 300 N. First St., in Wausau.

