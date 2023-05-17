Wausau Farmers Market hopes new labeling clarifies where your food is from

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After an emotionally charged meeting on March 30, The Farmers Market of Wausau adopted a new rule for the season meant to give shoppers a clear indication as to where their produce is coming from.

They posted the new rule on their Facebook page:

All products at Wausau’s Farmers Market are required to have the location it was grown or produced in. If it’s from out of state, it will be labeled in one-inch or bigger letters, spelled out, with no abbreviations.

“Us farmers, we are definitely a close-knit group here. We’re all here to support Wisconsin agriculture and yeah there was some emotion behind the voting at the annual meeting,” said Olivia Telschow, Farmers Market of Wausau treasurer.

While the farmers market does not have any vendors that strictly sell wholesale products, as 7Investigates reported last season, they do have a handful of vendors who are allowed to bring in out-of-state products.

“I think this opened up a lot of vendors’ eyes to what the community wants and how they want to be marketed to. They have expectations of products being grown within our community,” Telschow said.

They also encourage you to be a responsible shopper. That means establishing relationships with vendors and asking them if they grew it themselves.

“It’s wonderful coming on a Saturday morning and your customers become your friends,” added Telschow.

To make sure vendors are following this new rule, they will be doing inspections. They also ask consumers to report concerns about local products back to them.

The By-Laws of the Farmers’ Market of Wausau can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.