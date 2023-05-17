‘The Wall That Heals’ Vietnam memorial coming to Rhinelander this week

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along with a mobile Education Center, is coming to Rhinelander May 18-21 at Nicolet College.

The memorial will be open 24 hours a day and it’s free to the public.

The Wall That Heals honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces in the Vietnam War and it bears the names of the 58,281 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.

The three-quarter scale Wall replica is 375 feet in length and stands 7.5 feet high at its tallest point. Visitors will experience The Wall rising above them as they walk towards the apex, a key feature of the design of The Wall in D.C. Visitors are able to do name rubbings of individual service members’ names on The Wall.

The mobile Education Center exhibit includes digital photo displays of “Hometown Heroes,” service members whose names are on The Wall that list their home of record within the area of a visit, digital photo displays of Vietnam veterans from the local area honored through VVMF’s In Memory program which honors veterans who returned home from Vietnam and later died, video displays that teach about the history and impact of The Wall, educational exhibits told through items representative of those left at The Wall in D.C., a replica of the In Memory plaque, and a map of Vietnam and a chronological overview of the Vietnam War.

The exhibits tell the story of the Vietnam War, The Wall, and the era surrounding the conflict, and are designed to put American experiences in Vietnam in a historical and cultural context.

The 2023 national The Wall That Heals tour is generously sponsored by USAA. Through a partnership with the Truckload Carriers Association, the trucking industry, and Blue Beacon, the exhibit is able to travel across the country.

Events during the tour will be held each day:

Thursday, May 18:

The Wall That Heals officially opens and free to the public 24 hours

9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. for school tours

Group tours available for all ages

6 p.m. - Welcome Home Ceremony - Guest speakers and the Northwoods Honor Guard

Friday, May 19:

9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. for school tours

Group tours available for all ages

Saturday, May 20:

The Wall That Heals is open and free to the public 24 hours

Sunday, May 21:

1:30 p.m. - Closing Ceremony

The Wall That Heals is open and free to the public until 2 p.m.

Parking is free and located on site. Handicap and Veteran parking is also available. However, no dogs or pets are allowed and there are no concessions or souvenirs available to purchase.

