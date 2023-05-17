Understanding signs, symptoms of dementia through virtual reality

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - It can be hard to understand what it’s like for people who live with dementia. Thanks to a virtual experience, the Aging and Disability Resource Center in Stevens Point is giving some the chance to see what life is like.

“It literally puts yourself in their shoes — it’s so important,” said Jessica Kluender, general manager of Home Instead.

Kluender’s dad was diagnosed with dementia about 5 years ago. She wants to learn more about ways to interact with people who have dementia.

“My dad went from being fully functioning, working 70 hours a week, computer programmer, specialized in ethical hacking, brilliant man, to having severe hallucinations, extremely combative,” said Kleunder.

A virtual tour like the one provided to participants Tuesday helps people understand what living with dementia is like, and it’s intense.

“It takes a village, it’s not just one caregiver involved. I think if you’re dealing with dementia, it’s a whole family, it’s friends,” said Carley Prochaska, dementia care specialist at ADRC.

During the 20-minute tour, you have to complete tasks. You’re given glasses that make it harder to see and have to put headphones on with people talking. While they may be normal everyday tasks for most of us, they’re difficult to complete with all the stimulants going on.

“The tour is important. It gives an opportunity for community members, family, caregivers, professionals as well, to really experience it from the other side,” said Kleunder.

After completing the tour you may feel out of control, anxious, confused, or even relieved to have it over with.

“The look of relief, of, okay I’m done — people with dementia never get to do that. They never get to take the headphones off, take the gloves off, nothing,” said Kleunder.

If anything, they hope the tour brings people an extra sense of compassion and understanding for people with dementia.

“The impact has been incredible,” said Prochaska. She said the biggest impact she’s seen someone have is someone who had been a CNA for the past 18 years and they had no idea what living with dementia was like.

There is currently a waiting list for people who want to experience the tour. If you are interested in participating, call Carley Prochaska at 715-346-1401 to schedule a day and time.

