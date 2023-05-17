News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Understanding signs, symptoms of dementia through virtual reality

The ADRC hopes the tour brings people a sense of compassion and understanding for people with dementia
By Emily Zaal
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - It can be hard to understand what it’s like for people who live with dementia. Thanks to a virtual experience, the Aging and Disability Resource Center in Stevens Point is giving some the chance to see what life is like.

“It literally puts yourself in their shoes — it’s so important,” said Jessica Kluender, general manager of Home Instead.

Kluender’s dad was diagnosed with dementia about 5 years ago. She wants to learn more about ways to interact with people who have dementia.

“My dad went from being fully functioning, working 70 hours a week, computer programmer, specialized in ethical hacking, brilliant man, to having severe hallucinations, extremely combative,” said Kleunder.

A virtual tour like the one provided to participants Tuesday helps people understand what living with dementia is like, and it’s intense.

“It takes a village, it’s not just one caregiver involved. I think if you’re dealing with dementia, it’s a whole family, it’s friends,” said Carley Prochaska, dementia care specialist at ADRC.

During the 20-minute tour, you have to complete tasks. You’re given glasses that make it harder to see and have to put headphones on with people talking. While they may be normal everyday tasks for most of us, they’re difficult to complete with all the stimulants going on.

“The tour is important. It gives an opportunity for community members, family, caregivers, professionals as well, to really experience it from the other side,” said Kleunder.

After completing the tour you may feel out of control, anxious, confused, or even relieved to have it over with.

“The look of relief, of, okay I’m done — people with dementia never get to do that. They never get to take the headphones off, take the gloves off, nothing,” said Kleunder.

If anything, they hope the tour brings people an extra sense of compassion and understanding for people with dementia.

“The impact has been incredible,” said Prochaska. She said the biggest impact she’s seen someone have is someone who had been a CNA for the past 18 years and they had no idea what living with dementia was like.

There is currently a waiting list for people who want to experience the tour. If you are interested in participating, call Carley Prochaska at 715-346-1401 to schedule a day and time.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance Light
Man dies after getting stuck in paper machine at paper mill in Whiting
Wisconsin Valley Lutheran High School to close at end of school year
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
The DOT is repairing the Lake Katherine Bridge through late August
Traffic on Hwy 51 near Minocqua expected to be a headache all summer
Town of Marathon resident Jeffery H Seubert is expected to appear in court on Monday.
Man arrested following child-sex sting in Wausau out on bond

Latest News

Fire weather threats remain in the forecast through mid-week over the Northwoods. Next weather...
First Alert Weather: Patchy frost is possible early Wednesday, rain arrives Thursday
4th graders from Bannach Elementary planted 7 spruce trees at Peters Family Park
Stevens Point celebrates Arbor Day by giving some students ‘green thumbs’
An more than $800K Broadband Expansion Grant was awarded by the Public Service Commission of...
Gov. Evers visits Plover to highlight accessible internet across Wisconsin
The Town of Rib Mountain hopes to have the new water treatment plant finished by 2026
New Rib Mountain Water Treatment Plant could cause your water bill to go up