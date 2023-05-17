News and First Alert Weather App
Trial date scheduled for woman charged in fatal child abuse case

By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A five-day trial is scheduled to be held next spring for the 37-year-old woman charged with first-degree reckless homicide following her 5-year-old daughter’s death.

Sumitra Stolp is charged with five counts in connection to the girl’s August 2021 death. Her husband, Johnathan, was also convicted in the case for his role. He was sentenced in March to four years probation including 10 months in jail for chronic neglect and obstructing an officer.

The case was investigated by the Everest Metro Police Department because the couple lived in Weston at the time. An investigation into the child’s death began Aug. 15, 2021 after the girl was brought to an area hospital. Prosecutors said initially Sumitra Stolp said the child fell off the monkey bars. But later said the child threw herself off a slide. Then, Sumitra Stolp said the child was in a chair and rocked backward, falling over.

A medical expert said the child had trauma to both sides of the head and the injury appeared to be non-accidental.

During a follow-up interview with police, detailed in court documents, Sumitra Stolp said she was rocking the child in a rocking recliner and got up while holding the girl. Sumitra Stolp said she tripped and fell on the girl. Sumitra Stolp said when she picked up the girl, she started to convulse.

Johnathan Stolp called 911. The girl was brought to an area hospital and later transferred to a Marshfield hospital. An examining doctor said the child had a skull fracture, brain bleed and elevated levels of alcohol and Tylenol.

Court documents state Sumitra Stolp said she gave the girl 30 ml of Nyquil before her bath and right after the child woke up at 12:30 a.m. Sumitra said she did not remember when Jon Stolp gave the girl Nyquil. She also said she gave the girl a pectin lollipop before the girl went to bed. They said they had been giving the girl medication since that May to help her sleep.

Court documents state the reported dose of medication the child received the night she was taken to the hospital was more than six times the recommended dose for a child her weight.

Court document state the evening prior to transport to the hospital, the girl had been given 60 ml of extra-strength Nyquil containing 650 mg of acetaminophen per 30 ml and 10 % alcohol and 5 mg of Tylenol PM, which contained 500 mg of acetaminophen per 15 ml.

The girl had been in their care since January and was adopted by them in July.

Sumitra Stolp’s trial is scheduled to begin on March 18.

