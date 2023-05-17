Stevens Point celebrates Arbor Day by giving some students ‘green thumbs’

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A fourth-grade class from Bannach Elementary School in Stevens Point helped the city recognize Arbor Day by planting several trees Tuesday.

The National Arbor Association has named Stevens Point a ‘Tree City USA’ for 42 years now. The city was also awarded the Growth Award this year for the 18th time. People in Stevens Point plant many trees each year, but this year is significant because they’re now teaching young kids to care for nature.

“Having the students involved really is perpetuating the importance of those trees. Taking it on to the next generation and letting them know how important things are,” said Mayor Mike Wiza.

The students planted seven spruce trees at Peters Family Park on the east side, where a biking and walking trail will be added in the future.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.