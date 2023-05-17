Stevens Point Brewery taps into newly upgraded brewhouse

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday marked the opening of Stevens Point Brewery’s brand-new brewhouse and another chapter in its rich history.

The old brewhouse was 40 years old and in need of an upgrade. The $2.5 million expansion will support beer quality, distribution, and employee growth. It also helps cut water usage by as much as 50%. Over the years, the brewery has invested over $20 million in upgrades.

Brewmaster Mike Schraufnagel said, “It’s extremely automated, it’s extremely fast, it allows us a better than it has in the past. We save money on malt, we save money on utilities, and quality and consistency will be better than in the past.”

Stevens Point Brewery was founded in 1857 when the brewery only produced five products delivered to five states. Now, they make 45 different products that they distribute to 32 different states.

With the new upgrades, the brewery can now produce an additional 100 barrels, or 3,600 gallons, every day.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.