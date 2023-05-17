News and First Alert Weather App
Stevens Point Area YMCA Camp Glacier Hollow set to open June 7

Camp Glacier Hollow
Camp Glacier Hollow(Stevens Point Area YMCA)
By Sean White
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AMHERST JUNCTION, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point Area YMCA Camp Glacier Hollow is set to open on June 7.

Camp Glacier Hollow is a summer camp in Amherst Junction, just 15 miles east of Stevens Point, that offers a variety of traditional resident overnight camps, day camps, and adventure trips for youth ages seven to 17.

The Y camp is a place where youth can learn about the environment, practice new skills, develop positive values, and have fun all while making new friends.

