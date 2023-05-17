News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Shocking video shows assault of middle school student, Shawano authorities investigate

Student gets hit point blank in the face
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - Shawano Police said it’s working with the Shawano School District to investigate a student assaulting another student at the Middle School.

In a letter to parents, the School District said the assault happened Tuesday. The letter to parents comes as a social media post about the incident came to the school district’s attention.

The assault was posted on an Instagram account that features other fights from the school.

Shawano Police said it’s working with the Shawano School District to investigate a student assaulting another student at the Middle School.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grace Schara (middle)
Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital denies wrongdoing in teen’s death
Kolt died after he suffered a heat-related injury, according to officials.
K-9 officer dies after suffering a heat-related injury, sheriff’s office says
Clayton Kuehl
Plea deal likely for Woodruff man charged with critically injuring infant
Ambulance Light
Man dies after getting stuck in paper machine at paper mill in Whiting
The Wall That Heals
‘The Wall That Heals’ Vietnam memorial arrives for weekend display in Rhinelander

Latest News

Rain chances increase heading into the second half of Thursday
First Alert Weather: Showers & storms arrive Thursday
Seasonal Allergies pt. 2 - 05.18.2023
Seasonal Allergies pt. 2 - 05.18.2023
Seasonal Allergies pt. 1 - 05.18.2023
Seasonal Allergies pt. 1 - 05.18.2023
- 7 Things You Need to Know 05-18-23
- 7 Things You Need to Know 05-18-23
Sunrise 7 Weather Thursday May 18, 2023
Sunrise 7 Weather Thursday May 18, 2023