Shocking video shows assault of middle school student, Shawano authorities investigate

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - Shawano Police said it’s working with the Shawano School District to investigate a student assaulting another student at the Middle School.

In a letter to parents, the School District said the assault happened Tuesday. The letter to parents comes as a social media post about the incident came to the school district’s attention.

The assault was posted on an Instagram account that features other fights from the school.

