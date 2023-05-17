Portage County seeks applicants to fill district supervisor seat

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - On Tuesday, the Portage County Board of Supervisors approved and authorized to fill the vacant Supervisory District Three seat for the remainder of the 2022-24 term.

Any qualified resident of District Three who is interested in serving should file an application/resume here with the County Clerk’s office no later than May 31 at 4:30 p.m.

Portage County District Map (Portage Co.)

Information on the structures and responsibilities of the Portage County Board of Supervisors can be viewed at co.portage.wi.us under County Ordinance 3.1.

For more information, contact the Portage County Clerk’s office at 715-346-1351 or countyclerk@co.portage.wi.gov.

