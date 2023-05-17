News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Portage County seeks applicants to fill district supervisor seat

(Pexels/Generic)
By Sean White
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - On Tuesday, the Portage County Board of Supervisors approved and authorized to fill the vacant Supervisory District Three seat for the remainder of the 2022-24 term.

Any qualified resident of District Three who is interested in serving should file an application/resume here with the County Clerk’s office no later than May 31 at 4:30 p.m.

Portage County District Map
Portage County District Map(Portage Co.)

Information on the structures and responsibilities of the Portage County Board of Supervisors can be viewed at co.portage.wi.us under County Ordinance 3.1.

For more information, contact the Portage County Clerk’s office at 715-346-1351 or countyclerk@co.portage.wi.gov.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin Valley Lutheran High School to close at end of school year
Ambulance Light
Man dies after getting stuck in paper machine at paper mill in Whiting
1 killed in crash on Highway 29 on April 27
Investigators said speed was factor in April 27 fatal crash in Wausau
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
The DOT is repairing the Lake Katherine Bridge through late August
Traffic on Hwy 51 near Minocqua expected to be a headache all summer

Latest News

Sumitra Stolp
Trial date scheduled for woman charged in fatal child abuse case
Wisconsin ranks first in U.S. for medications collected on drug take back day
Summer trails, recreation sites begin opening for season across central Wisconsin
Camp Glacier Hollow
Stevens Point Area YMCA Camp Glacier Hollow set to open June 7
Chances for rain begin to increase Thursday
First Alert Weather: Mid-week cool down, showers & storms Thursday