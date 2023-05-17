News and First Alert Weather App
New women’s summer collegiate softball league will launch in 2024

By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(WSAW) - A new women’s summer collegiate softball league is set to debut in the summer of 2024, according to a news release from the Northwoods League.

The league’s goal is to provide female college athletes with an opportunity to compete at a high level during their off-season.

“Thirty years ago, we disrupted the landscape of baseball, and we hope to have a similar effect on softball going forward by offering women a truly unique, memorable and valuable experience in the Northwoods,” said Northwoods League Baseball Chairman/co-Founder, Dick Radatz, Jr.

Initially, the new league will be comprised of teams from across the Northwoods League’s footprint. Team locations will be announced at a future date. The teams will play a 40-game schedule, with games starting in June and running through the beginning of August.

